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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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04.07.2026 17:49:01
Chubb vs. Travelers Companies: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors
Chubb (NYSE:CB) primarily generates revenue by offering a broad spectrum of commercial property and casualty, agricultural, and life insurance products to individual and corporate clients globally.It recently entered a partnership with Safe Harbor Marinas and reduced exposure in its shared property business, and it reported 16% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) primarily earns revenue by providing a comprehensive portfolio of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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