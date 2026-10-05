Chubb Wealth Q4 2026 Investment Outlook: A Less Synchronized World



EQS Newswire / 05/10/2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – Chubb Wealth released its Q4 2026 Investment Outlook, A Less Synchronized World, highlighting a resilient but increasingly uneven global economy and a broader opportunity set across equities, fixed income, alternatives and Asian markets.



According to Chubb Wealth, the global economy remains resilient despite ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East, but that resilience is not uniform. The U.S., Europe, Japan and China are each facing different growth drivers and constraints. Energy uncertainty, trade restrictions, fiscal spending and large infrastructure requirements may keep Inflation more volatile than in the decade before the pandemic.



Ben Rudd, General Manager of Chubb Wealth, says: "As investors assess their portfolios going into 2027, the answer is not to retreat to cash in the face of uneven growth and continued investment uncertainty. The opportunity set is broader than it has been for years, so the focus should be on building portfolios that can earn returns from multiple sources, including alternatives."



Chubb Wealth remains generally constructive on risk assets and highlights four investment priorities for Q4 2026:

Income matters again: Starting bond yields allow fixed income to contribute meaningfully to total portfolio returns.

Starting bond yields allow fixed income to contribute meaningfully to total portfolio returns. Follow the artificial intelligence (AI) investment dollar: The opportunity is moving from chips into data centers, cooling, power, grids, software and ultimately productivity.

The opportunity is moving from chips into data centers, cooling, power, grids, software and ultimately productivity. Tap into Asia's diversified investment cycles: China, Japan, Korea/Taiwan, India and Southeast Asia offer different policy, valuation, earnings and currency drivers.

China, Japan, Korea/Taiwan, India and Southeast Asia offer different policy, valuation, earnings and currency drivers. Give alternatives a portfolio role: Private credit, infrastructure, hedge funds and private equity should each address a specific portfolio objective. Chubb Wealth remains neutral on global equities and bonds. In fixed income, we prefer higher starting yields, including high-yield, Asian and USD emerging market bonds, and believe bonds can once again be owned primarily for income. We believe a weaker U.S.



In alternatives, infrastructure remains the favored allocation, supported by electrification, energy security, renewable generation, grid modernization and digital infrastructure.



For the full report, please visit:



Hashtag: #Chubb #ChubbWealth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Chubb Wealth Chubb Wealth is a Hong Kong wealth management platform with a mission to empower high-net-worth investors to achieve their long-term wealth goals and aspirations with ease. As a global insurer-backed wealth management platform, Chubb Wealth offers clients seamless digital investing and wealth management capabilities, access to a carefully curated range of funds, and bespoke advisory services. Chubb Wealth is operated by Chubb Investment Management (HK) Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Chubb Limited. Additional information can be found at



About Chubb Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at:



Disclaimer



Chubb Wealth only conducts regulated activities in Hong Kong, and the information herein is only intended for distribution to and used by recipients located in territories where such use does not constitute a violation of applicable laws and regulations.



The views and opinions herein are current as of the date of this news release and are solely for general informational purposes only and do not consider any specific investment objectives, financial situation and/or particular needs of any specific person who may receive this document. Reliance upon information in this news release is at the sole discretion of the reader, and Chubb Wealth shall not be liable for any damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Please be cautioned that investment involves risks, and you may lose part or all of your investment. Please consult your own professional adviser and consider your own financial objectives, risk tolerance and circumstances before making any investment decisions. This news release discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends, or other broad-based economic, market, or political conditions and should not be construed as research or investment advice. This news release is not intended as a promotion, an offer, a solicitation of an offer, or a recommendation, to deal in any securities or any financial instruments or services.



This news release represents the views and opinions solely of Chubb Wealth and not of its indirect parent company, Chubb Limited, or any other subsidiary or representative of Chubb Limited.



Licensing information



Chubb Investment Management (HK) Limited (trading as "Chubb Wealth") is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chubb Limited, and is licensed (CE No. AVR438) under the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) to carry on business in Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities in Hong Kong.





News Source: Chubb Wealth

Chubb Wealth remains neutral on global equities and bonds. In fixed income, we prefer higher starting yields, including high-yield, Asian and USD emerging market bonds, and believe bonds can once again be owned primarily for income. We believe a weaker U.S. Dollar will remain a key theme, supporting greater geographic and currency diversification.In alternatives, infrastructure remains the favored allocation, supported by electrification, energy security, renewable generation, grid modernization and digital infrastructure.For the full report, please visit: https://www.chubbwealth.com/hk-en/wealth-insight/q4-2026-outlook.html Hashtag: #Chubb #ChubbWealthThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Chubb Wealth is a Hong Kong wealth management platform with a mission to empower high-net-worth investors to achieve their long-term wealth goals and aspirations with ease. As a global insurer-backed wealth management platform, Chubb Wealth offers clients seamless digital investing and wealth management capabilities, access to a carefully curated range of funds, and bespoke advisory services. Chubb Wealth is operated by Chubb Investment Management (HK) Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Chubb Limited. Additional information can be found at www.chubbwealth.com. Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com Chubb Wealth only conducts regulated activities in Hong Kong, and the information herein is only intended for distribution to and used by recipients located in territories where such use does not constitute a violation of applicable laws and regulations.The views and opinions herein are current as of the date of this news release and are solely for general informational purposes only and do not consider any specific investment objectives, financial situation and/or particular needs of any specific person who may receive this document. Reliance upon information in this news release is at the sole discretion of the reader, and Chubb Wealth shall not be liable for any damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Please be cautioned that investment involves risks, and you may lose part or all of your investment.This news release discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends, or other broad-based economic, market, or political conditions and should not be construed as research or investment advice. This news release is not intended as a promotion, an offer, a solicitation of an offer, or a recommendation, to deal in any securities or any financial instruments or services.This news release represents the views and opinions solely of Chubb Wealth and not of its indirect parent company, Chubb Limited, or any other subsidiary or representative of Chubb Limited.Chubb Investment Management (HK) Limited (trading as "Chubb Wealth") is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chubb Limited, and is licensed (CE No. AVR438) under the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) to carry on business in Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities in Hong Kong.News Source: Chubb Wealth 05/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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