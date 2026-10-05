Chubb Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q636 / ISIN: CH0044328745
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05.10.2026 10:00:11
Chubb Wealth Q4 2026 Investment Outlook: A Less Synchronized World
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – Chubb Wealth released its Q4 2026 Investment Outlook, A Less Synchronized World, highlighting a resilient but increasingly uneven global economy and a broader opportunity set across equities, fixed income, alternatives and Asian markets.
In alternatives, infrastructure remains the favored allocation, supported by electrification, energy security, renewable generation, grid modernization and digital infrastructure.
For the full report, please visit: https://www.chubbwealth.com/hk-en/wealth-insight/q4-2026-outlook.html
Hashtag: #Chubb #ChubbWealth
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Chubb WealthChubb Wealth is a Hong Kong wealth management platform with a mission to empower high-net-worth investors to achieve their long-term wealth goals and aspirations with ease. As a global insurer-backed wealth management platform, Chubb Wealth offers clients seamless digital investing and wealth management capabilities, access to a carefully curated range of funds, and bespoke advisory services. Chubb Wealth is operated by Chubb Investment Management (HK) Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Chubb Limited. Additional information can be found at www.chubbwealth.com.
About ChubbChubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.
Disclaimer
Chubb Wealth only conducts regulated activities in Hong Kong, and the information herein is only intended for distribution to and used by recipients located in territories where such use does not constitute a violation of applicable laws and regulations.
The views and opinions herein are current as of the date of this news release and are solely for general informational purposes only and do not consider any specific investment objectives, financial situation and/or particular needs of any specific person who may receive this document. Reliance upon information in this news release is at the sole discretion of the reader, and Chubb Wealth shall not be liable for any damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Please be cautioned that investment involves risks, and you may lose part or all of your investment. Please consult your own professional adviser and consider your own financial objectives, risk tolerance and circumstances before making any investment decisions. This news release discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends, or other broad-based economic, market, or political conditions and should not be construed as research or investment advice. This news release is not intended as a promotion, an offer, a solicitation of an offer, or a recommendation, to deal in any securities or any financial instruments or services.
This news release represents the views and opinions solely of Chubb Wealth and not of its indirect parent company, Chubb Limited, or any other subsidiary or representative of Chubb Limited.
Licensing information
Chubb Investment Management (HK) Limited (trading as "Chubb Wealth") is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chubb Limited, and is licensed (CE No. AVR438) under the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) to carry on business in Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities in Hong Kong.
News Source: Chubb Wealth
05/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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