Chuck E. Cheese Launches Annual Boo-tacular Celebration, The Nation’s Largest Family-Friendly Halloween Event with FREE Play Time

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, announced today the return of its annual Halloween Boo-tacular, the nation's largest family-friendly Halloween event happening at fun centers across the United States and Canada. From now through October 31, party like every day is Halloween at Chuck E. Cheese. As the go-to destination for safe and affordable family fun, this Boo-tacular celebration includes unbeatable new offers and FREE play time for every kid in costume!

Chuck E. Cheese is bringing out all the tricks and treats to transform its fun centers into an immersive Halloween experience. For six weeks, guests will be greeted by cast members in costume and surrounded by age-appropriate décor, like giant cobwebs, friendly ghosts and floating bats. Boo-tacular will delight kids and parents alike with limited-time offers, including 30 Minutes of AYCP time FREE with the purchase of 60 minutes or more PLUS 10 FREE play points for kids who come to play in costume, seasonal menu favorites, first-of-its-kind Halloween party packages, Halloween weekend exclusives, a nationwide Sensory Sensitive Sunday event, and so much more!

"We know families love the joy of celebrating Halloween, from costumes and candy to parties and pumpkins. There's so much to love about this time of year, which is why our Halloween Boo-tacular lasts six whole weeks and is packed with all the spooky not scary fun that makes this season so special," said Sherri Landry, CMO of CEC Entertainment LLC. "Halloween at Chuck E. Cheese is a treat for kids and a great deal for parents! Our new entertainment and slime-filled menu will enchant the whole family, and kids get bonus play just for being a kid, being in costume and loving the Boo-tacular season."

From a monster menu to ghoulishly good entertainment and in-store exclusives, Chuck E. Cheese is packing as much safe and affordable fun possible into this spooky season.

FREE Play Time Delivers Best Value this Halloween

Chuck E. Cheese is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid™ – or anything this Halloween! That's why, we're offering two ways to earn free play:

Kids in costume get 10 FREE Play Points; No purchase necessary.

Earn 30 minutes FREE game play with purchase of 60 minutes or more.*

*No coupon needed; offers auto-applied to guests' checks. Valid at participating locations.

A Slime-Filled Monster Menu

Our monster menu is back for a limited-time with seasonal favorites and even more slime:

Pumpkin Pepperoni Pizza – Fan-favorite pepperoni pizza in a fun, Halloween Pumpkin shape. Starting at 16.49; prices may vary.

– Fan-favorite pepperoni pizza in a fun, Halloween Pumpkin shape. Starting at 16.49; prices may vary. Creepy Cupcake – Jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting, sweet green slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick. Starting at 5.49; prices may vary.

– Jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting, sweet green slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick. Starting at 5.49; prices may vary. Slime Cookie – Giant, warm cookie topped with white icing, sweet green slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick. Starting at $6.99 ; prices may vary.

– Giant, warm cookie topped with white icing, sweet green slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick. Starting at ; prices may vary. Dippin' Dots® Eye Scream – Cookies 'n Cream Dippin' Dots® topped with chocolate syrup, a dollop of slime, three gummy worms and a scary candy eye. Starting at $6.00 ; prices may vary.

Guests can also enjoy two exclusive bundle deals, including an in-store upgrade and the perfect package for at-home celebrations, conveniently available online and in the Chuck E. Cheese mobile app:

Combo #5 : Includes two (2) large, 1-topping pizzas (Pumpkin Pepperoni Pizza), Slime Cookie, six (6) soft drinks, plus $1 cookie upgrade. Starting at $52.69 ; prices may vary. Available in-store only.

: Includes two (2) large, 1-topping pizzas (Pumpkin Pepperoni Pizza), Slime Cookie, six (6) soft drinks, plus cookie upgrade. Starting at ; prices may vary. Available in-store only. Boo-tacular Family Pack: Includes two (2) large, 1-topping pizzas (Pumpkin Pepperoni Pizza), Slime Cookie, goody bag and Boo-tacular activity sheet. Starting at $34.99 ; prices may vary. Available for carryout or delivery only.

Plus, enjoy FREE Delivery ($3.99 value) with $20 minimum purchase when you order direct through chuckecheese.com with promo code "BOO" (also includes activity sheet).

Entertainment to EEK! Over

Get ready for a ghoulishly good time in our fun center or at home with new kid-friendly entertainment the whole family will enjoy! The all-new lineup of Halloween entertainment features new music from Chuck E. Cheese, also available on all major music streaming services, including three new tracks from your favorite characters:

"Witches Crew" – a girl power dance anthem, featuring Helen, Bella & Dino

– a girl power dance anthem, featuring Helen, Bella & Dino "Howl-O-Ween" – a howlin' good country song from Jasper

– a howlin' good country song from Jasper If Every Day Was Halloween" – an upbeat hip hop track from Chuck E. Cheese

Get down with Chuck E. every hour on the :30 with the seasonal Haunted House Party dance. Plus, stick around after the show for free candy from Chupa Chups® and Hi-Chew™ after the 6:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30pm performances.

On Friday, October 28, families can also tune in online for the Chuck E. Cheese Halloween YouTube Special. See what happens when Ronnie the Unicorn accidently opens portals to other dimensions, and multiple Chuck E.'s from the multiverse join in the Halloween fun!

Halloween Weekend Exclusives

Enjoy your costume more than once! Chuck E. Cheese encourages guests to come in costume every day to make the most of the spooky season, but don't miss the costume contests happening Halloween weekend, on Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, following each 6:30pmChuck E. Live! show.

Every kid should be able to celebrate the fun and joy of Halloween, too. That's why Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide will open two hours early on October 30 for a Halloween Sensory Sensitive Sunday, a sensory-friendly celebration including sugar-free treats available upon entry.

Plus, new limited-edition merch, like the Chuck E. Dracula Plush and collectible totes of all Chuck E. Cheese characters that make the perfect trick-or-treat bag! Collectible tote designs will be released each week in October only at Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers. And Boo-tacular apparel for kids and adults will be available exclusively online at shop.chuckecheese.com.

NEW! Party Packages & Birthday Specials

For the first time ever, Chuck E. Cheese is making it easy for parents to host the ultimate Boo-tacular Halloween Party! New party packages include game time, pizza, candy and Halloween desserts for every guest, starting at $20.99 per kid.

Plus, as the Birthday Capital of the Universe™, Chuck E. Cheese loves to make birthdays a big deal! That's why, Chuck E. Cheese is offering exclusive birthday party savings this season. From now through November 30, host a birthday party for 12 or more guests and the Birthday Star attends for FREE.

Visit chuckecheese.com/packages or download the Chuck E. Cheese mobile app to book your one-of-a-kind celebration and let the good times roll!

Seasonal Events to Enjoy Year Round

Chuck E. Cheese Boo-tacular is the latest installment of the brand's 4 Seasons of Fun, a series of immersive events designed to engage families during key moments throughout the year. Additional Seasons of Fun include Chuck E. Cheese Spring-tastic Celebration, Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun and Chuck E. Cheese Winter Winner-land.

For more information on Chuck E.'s Boo-tacular celebration please visit chuckecheese.com/boo-tacular to find your nearest fun center.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, the Chuck E. Cheese goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

For questions, please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

972-504-1320

