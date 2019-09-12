Chuck Oliver, Central Florida Financial Advisor, Launches His Newest Article That Guides Soon to Be Retirees on How They Can Be Proactive Prior To An Economic Downturn

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chuck Oliver, President of The Hidden Wealth Solution in Lake Mary, Florida recently launched his newest article entitled "How Americans Nearing Retirement Can Be Proactive Instead of Reactive as We Are On The Edge of An Economic Downturn."

Oliver's article addresses how people nearing retirement can actually retire with the significant uncertainty in the economy. Oliver stated "With the potential of an economic downturn I encourage people to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to their retirement planning. They have time now to make changes before the economy may take a plunge. It's when the economy is plunging that we don't have this type of flexibility to make change. Retirees should look at their portfolio and make it as recession proof as possible. Tough to do when we are uncertain how the market may behave in the coming months and year. While many people have a majority of their retirement in the market, the top two things that are ruining a Baby Boomer's retirement are unexpected taxes and the frequent ups and downs of the market. Another area of concern is the transition from the accumulation phase of retirement planning to the distribution phase of retirement planning. Retirement preservation planning will be key to protecting you from unnecessary taxes and stock market fluctuations. I like to tell people that as we approach a real possible economic downturn they need to be like a defensive driver as they approach retirement. Diversify your portfolio, reallocate money from real aggressive to less risky investments. By having a diversified portfolio, you can better guard against major market swings and a stock market crash. If you need better guidance, it's best to speak with a seasoned financial advisor. They can help you review the tax exposure of your investments and perform a risk reduction and performance improvement analysis so you can in most cases see the ability to lower risk and increase returns while cutting costs. Prevent being more vulnerable and costly when more major market drops hit. A predictable Hidden Wealth Solution outcome is learning how to reduce taxes on retirement income and avoid unnecessary taxes on IRA's that force retirees into a higher tax bracket, making sure Social Security benefits can avoid being taxed and escape higher Medicare premiums. We see most Boomer couples over paying an additional $2,000 or more per month in what I call these Government Gotcha's."

SOURCE The Hidden Wealth Solution