Chugai Pharma FY25 Results Climb, Sees Growth In FY26 Core Profit, Revenues

(RTTNews) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCF.PK) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2025. The company further announced year-end dividends, and lower fiscal 2026 dividend.

The firm also issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting growth in core profit and revenues.

In fiscal 2025, net income attributable to Chugai shareholders grew 12.1 percent to 434.01 billion Japanese yen from last year's 387.32 billion yen. Earnings per share improved to 263.72 yen from 235.36 yen a year ago.

Core net income was 450.96 billion yen or 274.02 yen per share, a growth of 13.6 percent from last year.

Operating profit increased 10.5 percent year-over-year to 598.83 billion yen, and core operating profit grew 12.1 percent to 623.21 billion yen.

Revenues grew 7.5 percent to 1.26 trillion yen from 1.17 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects core net income of 485 billion yen, up 7.55 year-over-year; core earnings per share of 295.00 yen, up 7.7 percent; core operating profit of 670 billion yen, a growth of 7.5 percent; and revenues of 1.35 trillion yen, up 6.9 percent from last year.

Further, the company announced year-end dividends for 2025 to be 147 yen per share, comprising a regular dividend of 72 yen per share and a special dividend for the company's 100th Anniversary of 75 yen.

The annual dividend per share will be 272 yen per share.

For 2026, Chugai expects annual dividends of 132 yen per share.

In Tokyo, Chugai Pharma shares closed Thursday's regular trading at 8,309.00 yen, down 1.63 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

