Chugai Regains Emugrobart Rights After Roche Discontinuation, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Monday, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCY.PK) announced that Roche Holding AG (RHHBY.PK) will discontinue the clinical development and end all future development of emugrobart, a subcutaneously administered anti-latent myostatin sweeping antibody for the treatment of obesity.

The decision was based on a comprehensive assessment of the data obtained to date, including the interim analysis from the ongoing Phase II GYMINDA study, which concluded that achieving the pre-specified efficacy objectives of clinically meaningful weight loss is unlikely.

Following this, all rights previously licensed to Roche with respect to emugrobart will be returned to Chugai.

Chugai has initiated continued evaluation of the potential of emugrobart to offer a new treatment option for spinal muscular atrophy patients, while also considering potential out-licensing opportunities.

Notably, the move is not expected to impact the previously announced financial forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2026.

Chugai's stock was trading at $20.026, down 4.88 percent, and Roche's stock was trading at $53.34, down 1.97 percent on the OTC Markets.