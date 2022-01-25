Chunghwa Telecom Issues FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) said it expects fiscal 2022 net income attributable to stockholders of the parent to be NT$34.11 billion to NT$36.04 billion, representing a decrease of NT$1.64 billion to an increase of NT$0.29 billion from prior year. Net earnings per share is expected to be NT$4.40-NT$4.65, representing a decrease of NT$0.21 to an increase of NT$0.04, year over year.

For 2022, the company expects total revenue to increase by 1.1%-1.7% year-on-year, to NT$212.80-NT$214.00 billion. The company expects the increase in revenue to be driven by increases in mobile communications revenue, broadband access revenue, data communications revenue and MOD revenue, as well as revenue coming from the expansion of emerging business in the digital economy.

Chi-Mau Sheih, CEO of Chunghwa Telecom, said: "In 2022, Chunghwa will focus on 'sustainability + 5G + transformation' as our core strategy. By actively promoting the sustainable development of ESG initiatives, we expect to catch new business opportunities in areas such as 5G and 5G private networks, Taiwan's Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program 2.0, post-pandemic services and smart applications, among others."