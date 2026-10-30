Church & Dwight Maintains FY26 Outlook Within Prior Range; Authorizes $1 Bln Share Buyback- Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter and maintains its outlook for the full-year 2026 within the prior forecast range.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings growth of 17 to 19 percent on net sales decline of about 0.5 percent, with organic sales growth of about 4 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings growth of about 20 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 7 percent on net sales growth of about 0.5 percent, with organic sales growth of about 5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings growth of about 20 to 22 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 6 to 8 percent on net sales growth of about 0 to 1 percent, with organic sales growth of about 4 to 5 percent.

The Company's Board of Directors has also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock, with the new share repurchase program having no expiration date.

In Friday's pre-market trading, CHD is trading on the NYSE at $106.00, up $0.00 or 0.00 percent.

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