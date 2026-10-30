Church & Dwight Aktie

Church & Dwight für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864371 / ISIN: US1713401024

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.10.2026 12:17:28

Church & Dwight Maintains FY26 Outlook Within Prior Range; Authorizes $1 Bln Share Buyback- Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter and maintains its outlook for the full-year 2026 within the prior forecast range.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings growth of 17 to 19 percent on net sales decline of about 0.5 percent, with organic sales growth of about 4 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings growth of about 20 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 7 percent on net sales growth of about 0.5 percent, with organic sales growth of about 5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings growth of about 20 to 22 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 6 to 8 percent on net sales growth of about 0 to 1 percent, with organic sales growth of about 4 to 5 percent.

The Company's Board of Directors has also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock, with the new share repurchase program having no expiration date.

In Friday's pre-market trading, CHD is trading on the NYSE at $106.00, up $0.00 or 0.00 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. 95,50 0,78% Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:50 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06:03 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05:52 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
31.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.10.26 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen