|
13.12.2022 09:06:54
Churchill China Finance Director David Taylor To Stand Down
(RTTNews) - Churchill China plc (CHH.L) said that its Finance Director and Company Secretary, David Taylor, will stand down from the Board and the company on 12 April 2023 following completion and approval of the Company's Annual Report for 2022 by the Board. Taylor has served the Company for more than 30 years.
The company said it is at an advanced stage of recruitment of a successor and expects to announce the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in the near future.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Entscheid: Asiens Börsen verlieren
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.