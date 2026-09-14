Churchill Downs Aktie
WKN: 923011 / ISIN: US1714841087
|
14.09.2026 14:58:46
Churchill Downs Launches Proposed $500 Mln Senior Secured Term Loan
(RTTNews) - Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN), a racing, gaming and entertainment company, on Monday announced the launch of a proposed $500 million senior secured Term Loan B due 2033.
The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding Term Loan B loans.
The proceeds will also be used to partially redeem its 5.50% senior notes due 2027.
The company will use part of the proceeds to fund transaction fees and expenses.
The remaining proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
The transaction is subject to market, customary and gaming regulatory conditions.
The company said there is no assurance that it will successfully complete the offering.
In the pre-market trading, Churchill Downs is 0.89% lesser at $83.11 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Churchill Downs Inc.
|
28.07.26
|Ausblick: Churchill Downs stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Churchill Downs zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.26
|Ausblick: Churchill Downs stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Churchill Downs Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Churchill Downs Inc.
|72,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX mit kräftigen Verlusten -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Montag nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verzeichnet. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.