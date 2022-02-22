|
22.02.2022 13:34:44
Churchill Downs To Buy Almost All Assets Of Peninsula Pacific For $2.485 Bln - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Gaming entertainment company Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) announced Tuesday that the Company has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC for total consideration of $2.485 billion.
Under the deal, Churchill Downs will acquire all of Peninsula's assets in Virginia and New York as well as the operations of its Sioux City casino property.
The transaction is expected to significantly expand the geographic footprint of Churchill Downs Live and historical racing entertainment venues and increases scale.
The transaction is dependent on usual and customary closing conditions, including the Company obtaining approvals from the Virginia Racing Commission, the New York State Gaming Commission, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.
The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Churchill Downs' free cash flow and diluted earnings per share. Churchill Downs will fund the transaction with a combination of new debt and cash on hand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Churchill Downs Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.22
|Churchill Downs stock down 1.2% premarket (MarketWatch)
|
22.02.22
|Churchill Downs expects deal to close by end of 2022 (MarketWatch)
|
22.02.22
|Churchill Downs to acquire Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for $2.485 bln (MarketWatch)
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: Churchill Downs vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Churchill Downs verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Churchill Downs Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Churchill Downs Inc.
|188,00
|-0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: Asiatische Börsen im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel klar in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seine anfänglich kräftigen Verluste im Handelsverlauf eingrenzen konnte. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich schwächer.