Churchill IV Stockholders: Vote NOW to Secure the Business Combination with Lucid Motors

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill IV" or "CCIV") (NYSE: CCIV), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds stockholders to vote "FOR" the Company's proposed business combination with Lucid Motors ("Lucid"), which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs.

Proposals related to the combination will be voted upon at the Company's special meeting of stockholders on July 22, 2021, as described in Churchill IV's proxy statement/prospectus dated June 25, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement").

Churchill IV encourages ALL stockholders including individual holders to vote, regardless of the number of shares held. Shares that are not voted will not be counted as FOR the transaction.

You can vote or receive assistance by calling MacKenzie Partners , Churchill IV's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (800) 322-2885 . Overseas voters can call MacKenzie Partners at (212) 929-5500 .

Stockholders as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 , the record date for the Special Meeting, should vote their shares even if they no longer own them.

The Churchill IV special meeting of stockholders is scheduled to take place on July 22, 2021 , at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time , via live webcast.

About Lucid

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Lucid Air is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, and customer deliveries are planned to begin in the second half of 2021.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

