Churchill Living Adds 104 Units To Extensive Washington, D.C. Portfolio

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master Lease with Perseus TDC Enhances Inventory by 104 Short- and Long-Term Furnished Apartment Homes

Churchill Living (CL) has entered into a master lease for nearly 20% of Perseus TDC's 500-unit residential apartment project at NoMa CNTR in Washington, D.C. Starting in 2022, Churchill Living will offer 104 five-star, short- and long-term, fully furnished and serviced rentals in the luxury building as part of its ambitious nationwide expansion plan.

CL's 104 furnished apartment homes will range from studios to two-bedrooms. The luxury units will suit corporate and leisure travelers, as well as those seeking longer term temporary housing solutions, such as relocating employees, business travelers, government and military personnel, theater and entertainment industry professionals, or those traveling for extended medical stays. Guests will enjoy a brand new, fully furnished "home away from home" for any stay length – from days to months or years – at a reasonable rate.

NoMa CNTR will offer a 24-hour concierge service, as well as use of the building's extensive best-in-class amenities, including a 10,000 sq. ft. fitness center, 7th floor lounge and game room, rooftop pool, indoor/outdoor lounge, and grill deck. The building will be pet friendly with a dog run for guests' furry family members and garage parking will be offered. Each designer-appointed apartment home will feature a fully-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer in-unit, and spacious closets.

"We are very excited about this amazing partnership developed with Perseus TDC," said Avraham Rosskamm, CL's SVP of Acquisitions & Development. "NoMa CNTR exemplifies the top quality residences we will continue to offer to our guests as we embark on our campaign to grow our apartment portfolio five-fold, nationwide." Shlomo Landau from the CL Real Estate team was at the forefront of putting the deal together.

"This is a game changer for the Washington, D.C. Furnished Apartment market. Churchill is looking forward to offering this exclusive property and location to both our current and future clients," said Kathy Policaro CL's SVP of Government Business Development. "We know that the NoMa neighborhood is growing fast, and Churchill is looking forward to being part of that growth and continuing to offer brand new, luxury apartment homes to our guests," added Kelsey Thompson, CL's SVP of Sales Development.

Churchill Living, established in 1958, is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ. In addition to its premier Furnished Apartment division, Churchill also offers Furniture Rentals, Apartment Management, Insurance Housing, Home Staging, Concierge, and Real Estate Services.

###

If you would like more information about this exciting new property, please call Avraham Rosskamm at 973-636-9406 x5767 or by email at avrahamr@churchillliving.com.

SOURCE Churchill Living