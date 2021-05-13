Churchill Mortgage Promotes Company Veteran to VP of Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states, announced today its decision to name long-time employee Grant McFarland as Vice President of Operations. An invaluable teammate, McFarland brings 10 years of company and industry experience to the role. He most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Operations at the company.

In his new position, McFarland will focus on managing relationships related to Churchill Next and implementing new technology across processing, underwriting and closing. Churchill Next creates pathways to implement technologies across the company – such as AI and robotics – to provide the lowest cost in the market on loans with the highest level of efficiency, customer satisfaction and engagement.

"At Churchill Mortgage, we believe in 'people over profit,'" McFarland said. "In my role, that manifests itself internally by providing employees with industry-leading tools that maximize their output and support their own personal growth. Support for employees translates into support for customers – and cutting-edge technology helps us close loans as fast as regulations allow while driving accuracy and quality for future homeowners."

The widespread adoption of technology under McFarland's leadership aligns with the company's missions to provide the smartest path to homeownership. By utilizing technology, Churchill Mortgage helps borrowers have more power, clarity and peace throughout the buying process.

"The mortgage process requires a lot of exchanged documentation among lenders, borrowers and agents," McFarland said. "Leveraging the right types of technology allows all parties involved to share and receive paperwork almost effortlessly, which ultimately makes the journey to homeownership a little less stressful, no matter where each borrower starts."

During his 10-year tenure at Churchill Mortgage, McFarland has risen through the ranks from post-closing, setup and overseeing an internal processing fulfillment team, experiencing all aspects of the business. He has also helped accelerate the company's momentous growth over the past decade through improvements in processes and logistics. Churchill Mortgage was recently named as a "National Top Workplace," having also been recognized as a "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year.

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 800 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "National Top Workplace," "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

