Churchill Stateside Group Promotes Origination Officer to Senior Vice President and, National Director of Originations and Acquisitions.

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Churchill Stateside Group, LLC (CSG), a real estate and renewable energy financial services company, is pleased to announce the inter-company promotion of origination team member to Senior Vice President and, National Director of Originations and Acquisitions.

Daniel Duda – Senior Vice President, National Director of Originations and Acquisitions: Dan, based in Clearwater, FL, has been promoted as our Senior Vice President and, National Director of Originations and Acquisitions. Dan is responsible for overseeing debt and equity origination for both affordable and market rate properties across the United States. With Dan's promotion, he now becomes part of CSG's senior management team responsible for making contributions to the growth and success of the company.

Throughout his career at CSG excelling at previous roles, Dan has been responsible for originating loan and equity transactions totaling more than $500M. Dan sits on the Board of the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing (CARH) and is a frequent speaker at many industry events across the country.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this promotion. Since coming to work for Churchill, Dan has performed at a very high level with every task and responsibility directed his way," said Keith Gloeckl, CEO of Churchill Stateside Group. "As head of production for the Southeast region, he excelled and I trust taking on the new responsibility as National Director he will continue to achieve in a stellar fashion and provide great service to all of those that he works with. Congratulations Dan."

About Churchill Stateside Group

Churchill Stateside Group and its wholly owned affiliates (CSG) serve the affordable housing and renewable energy industries. CSG sponsors tax credit equity investment funds for institutional investors and provides a variety of construction, permanent, and bond financing solutions. With over $1 Billion of assets under management, CSG has long-standing and successful investment relationships with numerous corporate investors and pension funds. The company's investor and developer clients benefit from our experienced staff, prominent and proactive senior leadership, and attractive debt and equity platforms. The company, through its subsidiary Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, is an approved USDA Rural Development and HUD/FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Ginnie Mae Issuer.

For more information, please visit http://www.CSGfirst.com.

