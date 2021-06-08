Churchill's Table to Delight with British-inspired Dining Experience at The Londoner Macao

MACAU, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Londoner® Macao's British-themed Churchill's Table is a four-meal restaurant that offers an international breakfast, Mediterranean-inspired lunch and dinner, the quintessential English afternoon tea and a unique Dessert Tasting Journey.

Located at Crystal Palace, the imposing atrium lobby at the heart of The Londoner Macao, Churchill's Table is poised to become the most in-demand venue for unique and dynamic dining experiences, celebratory moments and social media images. The restaurant is named after the legendary British prime minister and gourmand Sir Winston Churchill, with décor inspired by the classic Victorian food halls of iconic London department stores. Seating extends out into Crystal Palace, allowing diners to enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Guests can savour signature dishes including Churchill's Table fish and chips, fisherman's baked lobster, the Elizabeth Tower seafood platter, rotisserie-roasted duck and English pea soup. A very special pie adapted from one of Sir Winston's favourite dishes, Irish stew, is available every Tuesday as per his tradition. Those with a sweet tooth will also adore the selection of imaginatively named London-inspired desserts.

The unique Dessert Tasting Journey offers creative evening menus, each introduced via theatrical experiences entertainingly prepared tableside. Diners are led through a sweet story filled with surprises and magic performances. Innovative cooking techniques make the desserts light, low in sugar and a delight to the eyes and palate. Cocktails and mocktails are also available to pair with the desserts to refresh the palate.

Additionally, an executive lunch menu will satisfy health-conscious guests with a choice of salads and soups, artisanal pies, Scotch eggs and other hot specialities. To end meals on a sweet note, ice cream is available from the signature Churchill trolley.

A must is the lavish English afternoon tea that includes a selection of mouthwatering savoury and sweet treats. On Fridays, weekends and public holidays this transforms into the themed Mad Hatter Afternoon Tea Set, inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland and served with specially designed tableware and in a magical wooden box. The experience includes roving entertainment, with magic and tricks performed by the Mad Hatter, who appears with Alice, the Queen of Hearts and other Wonderland characters to interact with diners.

Churchill's Table also offers an extensive retail area featuring branded patisserie, exclusive tea collection, coffee, decadent chocolate treats, irresistible cakes and gifting items, for dining in or takeout. The takeaway area is equipped with bar counter and espresso machine, with seating available for guests to enjoy a quick bite and signature beverages.

Celebrate Father's Day at Churchill's Table

Churchill's Table offers seasonal and festive menus for guests to celebrate special occasions with loved ones. Treat dad with a superb set menu from June 19-20. The Father's Day set menu is priced at MOP 1,688# for four people.

Churchill's Table

Opening Hours 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily

Location Level 1, The Londoner Macao

Reservations Phone: +853 8118 8822

Email: churchillstable.reservation@thelondoner.com.mo

Website www.londonermacao.com/macau-restaurants/churchills-table.html

# Subject to 10% service charge

Sands Dining

Bringing the world to your plate, one dish at a time, Sands Dining highlights the diversity, quality, ingredients, chefs, creativity and ambience at Sands® Resorts Macao's more than 150 restaurants. Offering a world of diverse cuisine prepared by some of the most innovative and skilled chefs, Sands Resorts Macao presents unique dining experiences at each of its distinctive restaurants and outlets. From authentic Chinese delicacies to Macanese favourites and global cuisine from France, Italy, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and more, there's something special for every palate.

For more information, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/restaurants.html.

About The Londoner® Macao

The Londoner® Macao is an integrated resort that invites visitors on a journey through the best of British history and culture. It incorporates five celebrated hotel brands – the new The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, alongside existing Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao. The Londoner Macao will present visitors to Cotai with an expanded offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao, with over 6,000 hotel rooms and suites, and 1.2 million square feet (111,000 square metres) of retail, entertainment, dining and meetings and convention space. With over 150 retail outlets, Shoppes at Londoner joins Shoppes at Venetian and Shoppes at Four Seasons, alongside Shoppes at Parisian. Together they offer a selection of approximately 850 luxury duty free stores – the most in any one single location in Macao. With three spas, four health clubs and over 365,000 square feet (34,000 square metres) of uniquely themed gaming space, The Londoner Macao provides a new level of luxury and accessibility to the Cotai Strip.

