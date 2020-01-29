CI Financial announces earnings conference call and webcast

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of the 2019 fiscal year on Friday, February 14, 2020. The results will be issued through Cision Canada and on www.cifinancial.com.

CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Douglas Jamieson. The call and a slide presentation will be accessible through a webcast available by clicking here, or by visiting cifinancial.com. Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion by dialing 1-800-458-4121 or (647) 484-0477 (Passcode: 5205494).

A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, February 19 at 11:59 p.m. by clicking here. The webcast will be archived in the Financial Information section of www.cifinancial.com.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.