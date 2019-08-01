CI Financial reports assets under management for July 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary assets under management at July 31, 2019 of $130.0 billion and total assets of $176.9 billion.

Assets under management decreased by 0.2% in the month of July. CI's average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $130.6 billion, a decrease of $0.5 billion from $131.1 billion for the second quarter of 2019.

CI reported assets under advisement of $46.9 billion at July 31, 2019. This includes assets at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate Private Counsel and, since January 2019, WealthBar Financial Services Inc. These assets increased 0.6% in the month of July and increased 6.1% year over year.

CI is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on August 8, 2019 on CISION and cifinancial.com.

Further information about CI's assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, www.cifinancial.com. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. July 31, 2019 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS ENDING ASSETS July 31/19

(billions) June 30/19

(billions) %

Change July 31/18

(billions) %

Change Assets under management $130.0 $130.2 -0.2% $138.8 -6.3% Assets under advisement1 46.9 46.6 0.6% 44.2 6.1% TOTAL $176.9 $176.8 0.1% $183.0 -3.3%

MONTHLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT July 31/19

(billions) June 30/19

(billions) %

Change Monthly average $130.6 $129.9 0.5%

FISCAL QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT July 31/19

(billions) June 30/19

(billions) %

Change Fiscal quarter average $130.6 $131.1 -0.4%

FISCAL YEAR AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Fiscal 2019

(billions) Fiscal 2018

(billions) %

Change Fiscal year average $130.1 $137.2 -5.2%

EQUITY (millions) FINANCIAL POSITION (millions) Total outstanding shares (TSX) 235.0 Debt outstanding $1,575 QTD weighted avg. shares 234.8 Net debt outstanding $1,329



1 Includes assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, Stonegate and WealthBar.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

