|
15.08.2022 13:00:00
CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $348.5 Billion for July 2022
CI Financial Corp. ("CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary total assets of $348.5 billion as at July 31, 2022, consisting of asset management assets of $121.5 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $77.3 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $149.7 billion.
|
CI FINANCIAL CORP.
July 31, 2022
PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)
|
ENDING ASSETS
|
July
|
June
|
% Change
|
July
|
% Change
|
Asset management (1)
|
$121.5
|
$116.1
|
4.7%
|
$140.0
|
-13.2%
|
Canada wealth management
|
$77.3
|
$74.1
|
4.3%
|
$76.3
|
1.3%
|
U.S. wealth management(2)
|
$149.7
|
$143.5
|
4.3%
|
$86.2
|
73.7%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$348.5
|
$333.7
|
4.4%
|
$302.6
|
15.2%
|
AVERAGE AUM
|
July
|
June
|
June
|
Fiscal
|
% Change
|
Monthly average
|
$117.8
|
$119.1
|
-
|
-
|
-1.1%
|
Quarter-to-date average
|
$117.8
|
-
|
$125.4
|
-
|
-6.1%
|
Year-to-date average
|
$129.7
|
-
|
-
|
$137.9
|
-5.9%
- Includes $32.3 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at July 31, 2022 ($30.8 billion at June 30, 2022 and $34.8 billion at July 31, 2021).
- Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.2806, 1.2872 and 1.2475 for July 2022, June 2022 and July 2021, respectively.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an integrated global wealth and asset management company. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., Northwood Family Office Ltd., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.
CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, BRR OpCo, LLC (Budros, Ruhlin & Roe), The Cabana Group, LLC, Corient Capital Partners, LLC, CPWM, LLC (Columbia Pacific Wealth Management), Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC, Congress Wealth Management LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, Galapagos Partners, LP, GLASfunds, LLC, Gofen & Glossberg, LLC, Matrix Capital Advisors, LLC, McCutchen Group LLC, OCM Capital Partners, LLC, Portola Partners Group LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, RegentAtlantic Capital, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, R.H. Bluestein & Co., Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC.
CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005108/en/
