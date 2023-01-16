CI Global Asset Management Announces Fund Merger, ETF Risk Rating Change

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced a proposal to merge CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class into CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool, and a risk rating change for the Hedged Common Units of CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX: TXF).

Fund merger

CI GAM is proposing the merger to reduce duplication within its product lineup as part of its strategic priority of modernizing its asset management business. Both CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class (the "Terminating Fund”) and CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool (the "Continuing Fund”) are global equity funds within CI’s private pool platform. They have substantially similar investment objectives and a risk rating of Medium. The CI GAM investment team is portfolio manager of both funds.

CI GAM expects the merger to benefit securityholders by resulting in a Continuing Fund with a larger asset base, allowing for increased portfolio diversification opportunities and a larger profile within the marketplace. Additionally, management and administration fees payable by investors in the Continuing Fund are lower than those of the Terminating Fund.

The costs and expenses associated with the merger are being borne by CI GAM, not the funds. The merger will result in a taxable disposition for investors holding units of the Terminating Fund outside of registered plans.

The merger requires the approval of the Terminating Fund’s securityholders and CI GAM has scheduled a securityholder meeting to vote on the proposal for March 22, 2023. Meeting materials will be mailed to affected securityholders in February 2023. If approved, the merger will take place on or after April 14, 2023.

ETF risk rating change

The risk rating for Hedged Common Units of CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX: TXF) is being changed to Medium-to-High from Medium, effective immediately.

The risk rating change is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. This change is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETF.

