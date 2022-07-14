|
14.07.2022 12:55:00
CI Global Asset Management Announces July 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs
CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending July 31, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before July 29, 2022 to unitholders of record on July 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is July 22, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of July 25, 2022.
|
|
Trading Symbol
|
Distribution Amount
(per unit)
|
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
|
CXF
|
$0.0400
|
CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
|
FGB
|
$0.0262
|
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FIG
|
$0.0320
|
FIG.U
|
$0.0248 (US$)
|
CI Preferred Share ETF
|
FPR
|
$0.0768
|
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
FSB
|
$0.0150
|
FSB.U
|
$0.0150 (US$)
|
CI Canadian REIT ETF
|
RIT
|
$0.0675
|
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGAA
|
$0.0357
|
CI High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
|
$0.1488
|
CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
|
CRED
|
$0.0500
|
CRED.U
|
$0.0500 (US$)
|
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAR
|
$0.0500
|
CMAR.U
|
$0.0500 (US$)
|
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMEY
|
$0.0510
|
CMEY.U
|
$0.0510 (US$)
|
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRE
|
$0.0860
|
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CINF
|
$0.0690
|
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRA
|
$0.0770
|
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGHY
|
$0.0393
|
CGHY.U
|
$0.0393 (US$)
|
CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
CFRT
|
$0.0441
|
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CCOR
|
$0.0245
|
CCOR.B
|
$0.0228
|
CCOR.U
|
$0.0244 (US$)
|
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CINC
|
$0.0632
|
CINC.B
|
$0.0591
|
CINC.U
|
$0.0636 (US$)
|
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CDLB
|
$0.0349
|
CDLB.B
|
$0.0328
|
CDLB.U
|
$0.0350 (US$)
|
CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)
|
CTIP
|
$0.1368
|
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMDO
|
$0.0312
|
CMDO.U
|
$0.0312 (US$)
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGG
|
$0.1125
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGS
|
$0.0887
|
CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
|
ONEB
|
$0.0978
Supporting investors’ needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $349.6 billion in total assets as of May 31, 2022.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.
