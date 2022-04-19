CI Global Asset Management Announces Launch of ETF Series of CI Floating Rate Income Fund

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced that ETF C$ Series units of CI Floating Rate Income Fund (the "Fund”) will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX”) under the ticker symbol CFRT. The ETF C$ Series of the Fund has a management fee of 0.35% – the lowest management fee of any floating rate income ETF in the Canadian industry.

By investing in floating rate securities, the Fund allows investors to diversify their fixed-income portfolios and mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. The Fund benefits from the expertise of the CI GAM fixed-income team, which actively manages the security selection and the asset allocation of the portfolio.

CI Floating Rate Income Fund, offered since June 2017, has posted outstanding performance. Within its category, it is the #1 ranked fund for absolute returns over the three years ending March 31, 2022 – a challenging period for investors in corporate credit due to the economic disruption of the global pandemic and the increase in interest rates over the past six months. The Fund holds a five-star rating from Morningstar Canada and was the winner of a 2021 FundGrade A+® Award.1

As previously announced, the maximum management fees of Series F and A of the Fund were recently reduced by 40 basis points to flat fees of 0.35% and 0.85%, respectively.

CI Floating Rate Income Fund is designed to provide a regular income stream by investing in higher-yielding floating rate debt securities such as bonds and loans, as well as short-term high-yield and investment grade bonds and floating rate preferred shares. Given that interest rates paid by loans and floating rate bonds typically reset either monthly or quarterly, such securities offer a hedge against rising interest rates.

Risk rating change

CI GAM also announced that the risk rating for CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF (Unhedged Common Units) (TSX ticker: RWE.B) has been changed to "Medium” from "Low-to-Medium.” The risk rating change is effective immediately and is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. This change is the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund.

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $370.2 billion in assets as of February 28, 2022.

1) Performance 1 year 3 years Since Inception

(June 1, 2017) CI Floating Rate Income Fund (Series F) 3.25% 4.37% 3.66% Morningstar Rating (Overall: 5 stars) n/a 5 stars n/a Category fund rank #2 #1 #1 Number of funds in category 93 87 75

Category is Floating Rate Loans; Source: Morningstar Research Inc., as of March 31, 2022. Category fund rank excludes USD virtual class fund series and represent the absolute return rank of the fund relative to category peers. Being ranked as the #1 fund means that no other fund outperformed it from an absolute return perspective over the trailing period. Morningstar Rating is for the Series F share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics.

