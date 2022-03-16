CI Global Asset Management Announces March 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending March 31, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before March 31, 2022 to unitholders of record on March 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is March 24, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of March 25, 2022.

Trading

Symbol Distribution Amount

(per unit) CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.1666 CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.1321 NXF.B $0.1333 CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.1948 FHI.B $0.1953 CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.5940 TXF.B $0.5926 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0338 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.0810 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.1028 CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.1225 VXM.B $0.1220 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $0.0174 YXM.B $0.0232 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.1140 ZXM.B $0.1126 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.0829 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0400 XXM.B $0.0404 CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $0.0758 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.1303 RWE.B $0.1198 CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.0817 RWU.B $0.0817 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.1532 RWW.B $0.1647 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.1073 RWX.B $0.0964 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $0.0000 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI $0.1682 CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (US$) CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0444 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0103 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.0423 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF CIC $0.1550 CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF CSY $0.2995 CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.0712 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (US$) CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0150 FSB.U $0.0150 (US$) CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0145 FGO.U $0.0190 (US$) CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0296 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.1803 CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $0.0855 CESG.B $0.0825 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.0500 CRED.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0500 CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $0.0000 CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0510 CMEY.U $0.0510 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0690 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0770 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0334 CCOR.B $0.0307 CCOR.U $0.0335 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.1025 CINC.B $0.0940 CINC.U $0.1029 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0457 CDLB.B $0.0419 CDLB.U $0.0458 (US$) CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $0.0000 CNAO.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $0.1235 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $0.0299 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $0.0480 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $0.0250 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.0797 CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $0.0000 CINV.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0312 CMDO.U $0.0312 (US$) CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.1170 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.0385 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.0720 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $0.0480 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.1470 DGR.B $0.1470 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $0.1630 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $0.0980 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $0.0280 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $0.0300 EHE.B $0.0300 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $0.1310 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $0.0580 IQD.B $0.0600 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $0.0520 JAPN.B $0.0510 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $0.1330 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $0.1360 UMI.B $0.1350

Supporting Investors’ Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $370.2 billion in total assets as of February 28, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

