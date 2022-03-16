16.03.2022 12:00:00

CI Global Asset Management Announces March 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending March 31, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before March 31, 2022 to unitholders of record on March 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is March 24, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of March 25, 2022.

 

Trading
Symbol

Distribution Amount
(per unit)

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.1666

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1321

NXF.B

$0.1333

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1948

FHI.B

$0.1953

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.5940

TXF.B

$0.5926

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0338

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0810

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.1028

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.1225

VXM.B

$0.1220

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$0.0174

YXM.B

$0.0232

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.1140

ZXM.B

$0.1126

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.0829

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0400

XXM.B

$0.0404

CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0758

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.1303

RWE.B

$0.1198

CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWU

$0.0817

RWU.B

$0.0817

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.1532

RWW.B

$0.1647

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.1073

RWX.B

$0.0964

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$0.0000

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.1682

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (US$)

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0444

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0103

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.0423

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.1550

CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.2995

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.0712

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0150

FSB.U

$0.0150 (US$)

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0145

FGO.U

$0.0190 (US$)

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0296

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.1803

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$0.0855

CESG.B

$0.0825

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0500

CMAR.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0510

CMEY.U

$0.0510 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0334

CCOR.B

$0.0307

CCOR.U

$0.0335 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.1025

CINC.B

$0.0940

CINC.U

$0.1029 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0457

CDLB.B

$0.0419

CDLB.U

$0.0458 (US$)

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$0.0000

CNAO.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$0.1235

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$0.0299

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$0.0480

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$0.0250

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF

(CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.0797

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$0.0000

CINV.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0312

CMDO.U

$0.0312 (US$)

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.1170

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0385

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.0720

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$0.0480

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$0.1470

DGR.B

$0.1470

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$0.1630

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$0.0980

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$0.0280

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$0.0300

EHE.B

$0.0300

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$0.1310

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$0.0580

IQD.B

$0.0600

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$0.0520

JAPN.B

$0.0510

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$0.1330

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$0.1360

UMI.B

$0.1350

Supporting Investors’ Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $370.2 billion in total assets as of February 28, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

