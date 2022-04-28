CI Global Asset Management Announces Reinvested Distributions

CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) announces the following reinvested distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions”) in respect of certain ETFs listed below. In all cases, these Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about May 6, 2022 to unitholders of record on May 5, 2022.

The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Trading Symbol Reinvested Distribution Amount (to be reinvested and consolidated) CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.36886 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.39447 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR.B $0.32350 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.31442 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI.B $0.50427 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $0.45771

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $370.2 billion in total assets as of February 28, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006227/en/