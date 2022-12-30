CI Global Asset Management Announces Reinvested Distributions

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following reinvested distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions”) in respect of certain ETFs listed below. In all cases, these Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 29, 2022.

These Reinvested Distributions are in addition to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions announced earlier today. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Fund Name Trading Symbol Reinvested Distribution Amount (to be reinvested and consolidated) CI Digital Security ETF CBUG $0.00219 CI Global Investment Grade ETF CGIN $0.01568 CGIN.U US$0.01158 CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series) CGRB $0.00443 CGRB.U US$0.00446 CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) CGRN $0.05141 CGRN.U US$0.05155 CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $0.02176 CIEM.U US$0.01614 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.01649 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.00196

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $384.9 billion in assets as of November 30, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

"Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. ("Morningstar”) Morningstar® Canada Momentum IndexTM (the "Index”) is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”). The securities of each CI Morningstar ETFs (the "ETFs”) are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar or any of its affiliates (collectively, ‘‘Morningstar’’), and Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance”.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005214/en/