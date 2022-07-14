|
14.07.2022 13:00:00
CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for Three Funds
CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced risk rating changes for certain mutual funds, as follows:
|
Fund
|
New Rating
|
Previous Rating
|
CI U.S. Dividend Fund
|
Medium
|
Low-to-Medium
|
CI U.S. Dividend Registered Fund
|
Medium
|
Low-to-Medium
|
CI Mosaic Growth ETF Portfolio
|
Low-to-Medium
|
Medium
The risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $349.6 billion in assets as of May 31, 2022.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
This document is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005113/en/
