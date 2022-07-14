CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for Three Funds

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced risk rating changes for certain mutual funds, as follows:

Fund New Rating Previous Rating CI U.S. Dividend Fund Medium Low-to-Medium CI U.S. Dividend Registered Fund Medium Low-to-Medium CI Mosaic Growth ETF Portfolio Low-to-Medium Medium

The risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $349.6 billion in assets as of May 31, 2022.

