CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for Two ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced risk rating changes for the Hedged Units of CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF and CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF, as follows:

ETF Ticker New Rating Previous Rating CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units) EHE Medium-to-high Medium CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Hedged Units) IQD Medium Low-to-medium

The risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $288.3 billion in total assets as at May 31, 2021.

