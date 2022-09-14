CI Global Asset Management Announces September 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending September 30, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 29, 2022 to unitholders of record on September 23, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 22, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of September 23, 2022.

Trading

Symbol Distribution Amount

(per unit) CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.2216 CGXF.U $0.2106 (US$) CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.2374 NXF.B $0.2518 NXF.U $0.1340 (US$) CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.1758 FHI.B $0.1758 FHI.U $0.1354 (US$) CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.3901 TXF.B $0.3895 TXF.U $0.2946 (US$) CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0433 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.3034 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.1047 CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.1622 VXM.B $0.1623 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $0.0544 YXM.B $0.0544 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $1.1255 ZXM.B $1.1255 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.0938 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0239 XXM.B $0.0239 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.1894 RWE.B $0.1891 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.2815 RWW.B $0.2815 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.1524 RWX.B $0.1524 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $0.0000 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF (formerly CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF) FLI $0.1840 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0263 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.0959 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF (formerly CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF) CIC $0.2354 CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.3307 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (US$) CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0150 FSB.U $0.0150 (US$) CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0456 FGO.U $0.0352 (US$) CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.1327 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.0329 CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $0.0665 CESG.B $0.0665 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.0500 CRED.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0500 CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $0.0000 CMAG.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0510 CMEY.U $0.0510 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0690 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0770 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $0.0394 CGHY.U $0.0394 (US$) CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $0.0507 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0269 CCOR.B $0.0252 CCOR.U $0.0268 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.0675 CINC.B $0.0679 CINC.U $0.0636 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0340 CDLB.B $0.0322 CDLB.U $0.0341 (US$) CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $0.0000 CNAO.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $0.1398 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $0.0780 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $0.0319 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $0.0367 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.1962 CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $0.0000 CINV.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $0.1093 CIEM.U $0.0842 (US$) CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0312 CMDO.U $0.0312 (US$) CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF CBCX $0.0000 CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF CMVX $0.0214 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.1900 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.1500 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.1280 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $0.2610 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.2600 DGR.B $0.2600 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $0.3090 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $0.1630 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $0.2110 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $0.0700 EHE.B $0.0700 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $0.6970 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $0.2300 IQD.B $0.2300 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $0.0270 JAPN.B $0.0270 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $0.0940 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $0.4820 UMI.B $0.4820

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

