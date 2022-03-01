CI Global Asset Management Builds on Thematic ETF Lineup with Launch of CI Bio-Revolution and CI Digital Security ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced the launch of two ETFs providing exposure to rapidly growing sectors at the forefront of innovation and technological development – CI Bio-Revolution ETF and CI Digital Security ETF. The ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX”) under the tickers CDNA and CBUG, respectively.

"The new ETFs allow investors to focus on the exceptional growth potential of two dynamic, innovative sectors of the global economy – biotechnology and cybersecurity,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. "The ETFs also offer a low management fee for thematic ETF investing of 0.40% and index provider Solactive’s unique and proprietary approach to index construction.

"With CDNA and CBUG, we continue to extend CI GAM’s extensive lineup of thematic ETFs, having in the past 12 months launched ETFs focused on cryptocurrencies, emerging markets, technology, and climate change,” Mr. Ratnavel said. "These and other new mandates, including alternative investments and the CI Beta suite of passive ETFs, demonstrate our commitment to being the premier provider of quality ETF solutions in Canada. We are continually modernizing our ETF lineup, which is already one of the largest and most comprehensive in Canada with $15.1 billion in assets under management and a broad selection of 78 passive, smart beta and actively managed mandates.”

CI Bio-Revolution ETF ("CDNA”) provides targeted exposure to companies that have the potential to be significantly transformed by advancements in genetics and biotechnology. CDNA seeks to track the price and performance of the Solactive Global Genomics Immunology and Medical Revolution CAD Hedged Index NTR.

CDNA invests in companies best positioned to capitalize on developments in areas that include health care products, genomics, life science tools and analytics, cancer treatments, and vaccine breakthroughs.

CI Digital Security ETF ("CBUG”) provides targeted exposure to the businesses at the forefront of fortifying and protecting networks and systems from cyber threats. CBUG seeks to track the price and performance of the Solactive Digital Security CAD Hedged Index NTR.

CBUG invests in companies that will benefit from the increased adoption of cybersecurity technology, including those involved in digital security technologies, digital security management, digital security software, and digital security platforms.

The selection of companies for the ETFs’ underlying indexes is done using ARTIS®, Solactive’s proprietary natural language processing algorithm that identifies thematic exposures of companies. ARTIS represents a ground-breaking innovation within the industry, functioning as a multidimensional classification tool that generates a deeper understanding of the products and services a company offers, especially when dealing with multiple markets and various product lines.

Introducing Hedged US$ Common Units for CI covered call ETFs

CI GAM also announced that Hedged US$ Common Units for four covered call ETFs are expected to begin trading on the TSX on or about March 8, 2022, subject to TSX approval. The ETFs and the tickers for the new Hedged US$ Common Units are as follows:

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (CGXF.U)

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF (FHI.U)

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF (NXF.U)

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TXF.U).

The introduction of U.S. dollar units offers advisors and investors additional choices in selecting investment solutions that meet their individual needs.

