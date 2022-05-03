CI Global Asset Management Launches Blockchain and Metaverse ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the launch of ETFs focused on investment opportunities in two digital megatrends transforming society today – blockchain technology and the metaverse. CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF and CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX”) under the tickers CBCX and CMVX, respectively. Each has an annual management fee of 0.50%.

"Blockchain and the metaverse are two extraordinarily powerful trends that are set to dramatically change our society and how we do business,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. "Our ETFs provide investors with low-cost, convenient and diversified exposure to the growth potential of these rapidly developing, leading-edge sectors.”

Blockchain, the technology that underlies cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, has supported the development of trillions of dollars’ worth of digital assets and generated intense investor interest. Moreover, blockchain has a multitude of additional applications that are expected to attract further investment and development.

The metaverse is an immersive, interactive digital universe made possible by advancements in the internet and virtual and augmented reality technology. The metaverse promises to transform how people interact, work and play, thereby presenting exciting opportunities for investors.

The ETFs track underlying indexes created by Alerian S-Network Global Indexes ("Alerian”), an index builder focused on creating innovative index-based solutions, in partnership with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("Galaxy Digital”), a leading provider of financial and investment management services in the cryptocurrency industry.

"We’re committed to increasing access to every investable corner of the digital asset ecosystem,” said Steve Kurz, Global Head of Asset Management at Galaxy Digital. "We’re pleased to deepen our relationships with CI GAM and Alerian as we expand our partnerships to include these two innovative ETFs.”

"We are excited to collaborate with CI GAM and Galaxy Digital to meet the demand for more innovative exposures in the metaverse and the broad-based digital asset space," added Rob Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerian.

"With CBCX and CMVX, we continue to build on our capabilities in crypto and thematic ETFs as we seek to provide investors with convenient and inexpensive exposure to the world’s most innovative companies and themes,” said Mr. Ratnavel. "We’ve set a fast pace for product development in 2022, having previously launched multi-crypto, digital security and biotechnology ETFs. Today, CI GAM has one of the industry’s most comprehensive ETF lineups with over 80 passive, smart beta, covered call and actively managed mandates.”

CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF (CBCX) seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible, the performance of the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity Hedged to CAD Dollars Index (the "CBCX Index”), net of expenses. The CBCX Index intends to track the performance of companies that are engaged in the development of blockchain technologies, as well as businesses operating in and developing the blockchain ecosystem.

Specific sectors targeted by CBCX include cryptocurrency miners, cryptocurrency buyers and companies that enable the blockchain ecosystem, such as those that facilitate the buying, selling and transfer of cryptocurrencies, those that provide custody services for cryptocurrency assets, and those that provide equipment used in cryptocurrency mining.

CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF (CMVX) seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible, the performance of the Alerian Galaxy Immersive Digital Worlds Hedged to CAD Dollars Index (the "CMVX Index”), net of expenses. The CMVX Index intends to track the performance of companies that are materially engaged in the interactions, enablement and connectivity to the metaverse.

Companies targeted by CMVX include those involved in:

Augmented reality and virtual reality enablement – enabling the development and usage of augmented or virtual reality devices

Connectivity – providing the hardware and software needed to power the metaverse

Gaming and entertainment – developing live and multi-user game and entertainment systems

Payments – facilitating digital asset transactions

Social media – offering social media platforms that allow users to share their own content.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining and Principal Investments. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the company’s businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $369.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

This document contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe”, "expect”, "foresee”, "forecast”, "anticipate”, "intend”, "estimate”, "goal”, "plan” and "project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will”, "may”, "should”, "could” or "would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that all announced transactions will be completed and that assets levels do not decline prior to completion, the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

