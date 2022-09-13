CI Global Asset Management launches CI Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced the launch of CI Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund (the "Fund”), which provides investors with convenient one-stop access to CI GAM’s suite of liquid alternative funds and other non-traditional investments.

CI GAM’s liquid alternative funds use a range of investment strategies beyond those used by traditional mutual funds and ETFs, creating the potential for enhanced returns and reduced volatility.

"Alternative strategies give our portfolio managers additional valuable tools to meet the unique challenges of today’s market environment of rising interest rates and inflation and heightened geopolitical uncertainty,” said Marc-André Lewis, Head of Investment Management for CI GAM. "Our alternative funds are managed by skilled investment teams with extensive experience using these strategies.

"Managing the mix between funds and asset classes is also critical and here investors will benefit from CI GAM’s deep expertise in asset allocation and risk management,” Mr. Lewis said.

The Fund is a fund-of funds that invests in CI GAM’s industry-leading lineup of equity and fixed-income liquid alternative mandates, as well as ETFs invested in other non-traditional asset classes and investment themes, such as covered call strategies and real assets (real estate, infrastructure and commodities).

The Fund is designed to be a modern alternative to the traditional balanced fund, delivering positive absolute returns over the long term while minimizing downside risk. It has a low to medium risk rating.

The portfolio managers of the Fund – Mr. Lewis, Robert Swanson and James Dutkiewicz – bring to bear decades of combined experience in managing asset allocation funds and programs. Mr. Lewis has more than 20 years of global investment experience and was previously Head of Portfolio Construction for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. Mr. Swanson* is Senior Vice-President and Head of Global Equity Strategies for CI GAM and has 39 years of investment experience, including managing a variety of equity, income and asset allocation portfolios. Mr. Dutkiewicz is Senior Vice-President and Head of Fixed Income for CI GAM and has 30 years’ experience in fixed-income investing and asset allocation.

CI GAM is the Canadian industry leader in liquid alternative funds, with approximately $3.7 billion in assets under management (as at July 31, 2022) in four fixed-income and two equity mandates, all available in both mutual fund and ETF structures.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $348.5 billion in assets as of July 31, 2022.

*Robert Swanson is associated with CI Global Investments Inc., a firm registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and an affiliate of CI Global Asset Management.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

CI Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund has the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these investment funds from conventional fund structure include increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes; increased ability to sell securities short; and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the investment funds' investment objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the pace at which your investment decreases in value.

This document is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

