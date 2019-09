CI Investments Inc. announces final valuation for terminated CI First Asset ETF

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on June 28, 2019, CI Investments Inc. announces that CI First Asset U.S. Tactical Sector Allocation Index ETF (the "Fund") was terminated effective today. The units of the Funds were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on September 12, 2019.

The Fund's final net asset value of $24.9928 per unit will be distributed to holders on or about September 17, 2019, without any further action required by those holders.

