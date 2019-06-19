19.06.2019 21:51:00

CIBC announces changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index

DENVER, CO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) today announced that the index rebalance following close of business on June 21, 2019 will result in changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index (the "Index") as follows:

  • Green Plains Inc (Ticker: GPRE) will be removed from the index

Constituent additions to and deletions from the Index do not reflect an opinion by CIBC Private Wealth Management on the investment merits of the respective securities. For further information, please contact CIBC Private Wealth Management at 720.221.5000.

About CIBC
CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the U.S., CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibc-announces-changes-to-the-cibc-atlas-clean-energy-index-300871594.html

SOURCE CIBC

