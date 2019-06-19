CIBC announces changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index

DENVER, CO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) today announced that the index rebalance following close of business on June 21, 2019 will result in changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index (the "Index") as follows:

Green Plains Inc (Ticker: GPRE) will be removed from the index

Constituent additions to and deletions from the Index do not reflect an opinion by CIBC Private Wealth Management on the investment merits of the respective securities. For further information, please contact CIBC Private Wealth Management at 720.221.5000.

