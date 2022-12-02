02.12.2022 14:53:35

CIBC To File Appeal Against N.Y. Court's Liability Ruling In Cerberus Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - The North American financial institution CIBC (CM.TO, CM) Friday announced that it will appeal against the New York court's liability ruling in the lawsuit filed by a special purpose vehicle controlled by Cerberus Capital Management L.P.

CIBC noted the court has not determined any damages against it and will hear the parties' arguments on damages at a hearing to be held on December 19, 2022.

CIBC expects to recognize a provision in its first quarter 2023 results, the estimate will be informed later in the quarter.

At trial, Cerberus claimed damages of $1.067 billion and CIBC plans to dispute Cerberus' measure of damages at the hearing on December 19, 2022.

The lawsuit relates to an October 2008 transaction in which CIBC issued a limited recourse note to Cerberus specifying certain payment streams, and a subsequent transaction in 2011.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)mehr Nachrichten