Cicor Technologies Aktie
WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190
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16.09.2026 07:00:03
Cicor further strengthens its position in the European defence market with major program wins and a new strategic customer
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Cicor Technologies Ltd
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Media Release
Bronschhofen, 16 September 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been selected to supply electronic assemblies for major European air & defence programs with a total potential order volume of up to EUR 30 million. In addition, Cicor has added one of Europe’s leading defence technology groups to its customer base, expanding the Group’s footprint in the Aerospace & Defence sector
Deliveries under the newly awarded programs are scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2029. A first purchase order has already been received, with further orders expected over the course of the programs
The newly established relationship with one of Europe’s top 20 defence technology groups represents an important strategic milestone for Cicor and opens up further opportunities to participate in major European defence programs. Cicor now serves 16 of Europe’s top 20 Aerospace & Defence contractors.
Together, these developments reinforce Cicor’s role as a leading European electronics partner for sophisticated, mission-critical Aerospace & Defence applications and position the Group to benefit from the continued growth of the European defence market
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 13 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2399846
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2399846 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
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|129,40
|0,15%
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