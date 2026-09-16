Cicor Technologies Aktie

Cicor Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190

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16.09.2026 07:00:03

Cicor further strengthens its position in the European defence market  with major program wins and a new strategic customer

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Cicor further strengthens its position in the European defence market  with major program wins and a new strategic customer

16.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

Bronschhofen, 16 September 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been selected to supply electronic assemblies for major European air & defence programs with a total potential order volume of up to EUR 30 million. In addition, Cicor has added one of Europe’s leading defence technology groups to its customer base, expanding the Group’s footprint in the Aerospace & Defence sector

Deliveries under the newly awarded programs are scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2029.  A first purchase order has already been received, with further orders expected over the course of the programs

The newly established relationship with one of Europe’s top 20 defence technology groups represents an important strategic milestone for Cicor and opens up further opportunities to participate in major European defence programs. Cicor now serves 16 of Europe’s top 20 Aerospace & Defence contractors.

Together, these developments reinforce Cicor’s role as a leading European electronics partner for sophisticated, mission-critical Aerospace & Defence applications and position the Group to benefit from the continued growth of the European defence market

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com


Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: investor@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 13 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2399846

 
End of News EQS News Service

2399846  16.09.2026 CET/CEST

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