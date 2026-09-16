Cicor further strengthens its position in the European defence market  with major program wins and a new strategic customer

Bronschhofen, 16 September 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been selected to supply electronic assemblies for major European air & defence programs with a total potential order volume of up to EUR 30 million. In addition, Cicor has added one of Europe’s leading defence technology groups to its customer base, expanding the Group’s footprint in the Aerospace & Defence sector

Deliveries under the newly awarded programs are scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2029. A first purchase order has already been received, with further orders expected over the course of the programs

The newly established relationship with one of Europe’s top 20 defence technology groups represents an important strategic milestone for Cicor and opens up further opportunities to participate in major European defence programs. Cicor now serves 16 of Europe’s top 20 Aerospace & Defence contractors.

Together, these developments reinforce Cicor’s role as a leading European electronics partner for sophisticated, mission-critical Aerospace & Defence applications and position the Group to benefit from the continued growth of the European defence market