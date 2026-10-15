Cicor Technologies Aktie

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WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190

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15.10.2026 07:00:06

Cicor reports 6.7% sales growth and strong order intake in Q3 – order backlog supports expected acceleration in Q4

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Cicor reports 6.7% sales growth and strong order intake in Q3 – order backlog supports expected acceleration in Q4

15-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bronschhofen, 15 October 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) continues to deliver solid organic growth of 4.6% in the third quarter of 2026, supported by strong customer demand and a high order intake. Quarterly sales increased by 6.7% and reached CHF 170.8 million. Order intake increased by 10.7% to CHF 193.2 million. This corresponds to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.13 for Q3, marking the sixth consecutive quarter above one and providing strong visibility for future growth. 

Organically, the Cicor Group's sales grew by 4.6% in the third quarter of 2026, held back by material shortages in a tight market for certain components, especially printed circuit boards (PCB) and memory chips. Organic growth for the first nine months reached 1.7%.

Cicor expects a significant acceleration in revenue in the fourth quarter, driven by the strong order book and reflecting the results of major efforts to overcome supply chain challenges. The Group expects revenue in the second half of 2026 to be between 10% and 25% above the first half, with a substantial part of this sequential increase expected to materialise in the fourth quarter. As a result, Q4 is expected to represent by far the strongest revenue quarter of the year.

The closing of the acquisition of EDMI's Senai (Malaysia) site together with the long-term strategic supply agreement is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to contribute in 2026 a mid-single-digit million CHF amount in revenue, depending on the completion date. This is included in the full-year guidance.

Supply chain conditions remain difficult, but Cicor manages these effectively, supported by its strong purchasing power and efficient procurement processes. While the present delays are far from the disruptions experienced after the Covid-19 pandemic, they are having a slight impact on the timing of revenue recognition.

Cicor confirms its guidance for the full year 2026 despite the headwinds. Group sales are expected to reach between CHF 700 million and CHF 750 million, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of CHF 70 million to CHF 80 million. This outlook assumes that neither the geopolitical situation nor material availability will deteriorate further. 

Cicor continued to strengthen its position in the Aerospace & Defence (A&D) market, adding three new customers in the first nine months of 2026. As a result, Cicor now serves 16 of Europe’s top 20 A&D contractors, underscoring its strong market position and growing recognition as a trusted partner for mission-critical applications.

Cicor plans to hold its next Capital Markets Day in 2027. The exact date will be announced in due course.

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com


Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: investor@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 13 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2416098

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2416098  15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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