Cicor Technologies Aktie
WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190
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07.08.2026 07:00:05
Cicor signed a CHF 425 million unsecured term and revolving credit facilities agreement to support its next phase of growth
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Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Financing
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Bronschhofen, 7 August 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has signed a new CHF 425 million unsecured term and revolving credit facilities agreement, replacing its existing credit facilities well ahead of their maturity in autumn 2027. Commitments from existing and new banking partners significantly exceeded the targeted financing volume, enabling Cicor to broaden its international banking consortium and secure a flexible financing platform for its next phase of growth.
The financing was arranged by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners with Commerzbank acting as coordinator and facility agent. The existing lenders HSBC Continental Europe S.A., Germany, IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Migros Bank AG and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, as well as the new lenders Citibank, National Westminster Bank PLC and BNP Paribas completed the consortium for the new facility. The transaction attracted strong interest from the banking market. Total commitments exceeded the targeted financing volume of CHF 425 million. The strong support from both existing and new banking partners reflects confidence in Cicor's strategy, financial performance and long-term growth prospects.
The unsecured term and revolving credit facilities agreement of CHF 425 million consists of three committed facilities:
The agreement also provides an uncommitted term loan facility of up to CHF 120 million, subject to leverage requirements, lender commitments and the conditions set out in the agreement.
Following the refinancing of the existing facilities, Cicor expects to have close to CHF 300 million of available financing capacity. This provides substantial flexibility to pursue value-accretive acquisitions, invest in organic growth and fund working-capital requirements. Undrawn facilities do not increase the Group’s net debt.
Reflecting the Group's strong financial position and significantly reduced credit risk, Cicor secured improved pricing across the relevant leverage levels. The new loans have a duration of 4 years plus 2 one-year extension options. The financing combines strategic flexibility with continued financial discipline. The agreement includes a maximum net leverage ratio of 3.0x and a minimum interest-coverage ratio, defined as proforma adjusted EBITDA divided by net interest charges, of 6.0x. The new unsecured term and revolving credit facilities agreement provides Cicor with a long-term, flexible financing platform to support the continued execution of its growth strategy, fund organic expansion and pursue value-accretive acquisition opportunities.
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 13 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2378940
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2378940 07-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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