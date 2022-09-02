Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel

Cicor strengthens organization to support accelerated growth



02-Sep-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bronschhofen, September 2, 2022 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces today that Mr. Marco Kechele has been appointed to the Group Management Team as Executive Vice President (EVP) Operations, effective October 1, 2022. The Board of Directors of Cicor has decided to appoint an EVP Operations to the Group Management Team to support the growth strategy of Cicor. After achieving sales growth of 35.5% in the first half of 2022, Cicor plans to continue on its path of organic growth and acquisitions. With increasing scale come additional opportunities to increase financial performance. The EVP Operations will also support the CEO and CFO through all phases of M&A projects.



Marco Kechele will join Cicors Group Management Team effective October 1st from Swiss aerospace company Beyond Gravity where he served as Vice President Operations. Marco Kechele is a seasoned operations executive with proven track record in the Aerospace, Medical Device and Automotive industries. His experience includes global footprint strategies, mergers & acquisitions, industrial transformation, supply chain management and SMART factory.



Cicor is delighted to welcome Marco Kechele to the Management Team to play an instrumental role in implementing its growth strategy. Contact

