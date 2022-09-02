|
02.09.2022 07:00:35
Cicor strengthens organization to support accelerated growth
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel
Bronschhofen, September 2, 2022 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces today that Mr. Marco Kechele has been appointed to the Group Management Team as Executive Vice President (EVP) Operations, effective October 1, 2022.
The Board of Directors of Cicor has decided to appoint an EVP Operations to the Group Management Team to support the growth strategy of Cicor. After achieving sales growth of 35.5% in the first half of 2022, Cicor plans to continue on its path of organic growth and acquisitions. With increasing scale come additional opportunities to increase financial performance. The EVP Operations will also support the CEO and CFO through all phases of M&A projects.
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicors approximately 2,200 employees at twelve locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1433869
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1433869 02-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!