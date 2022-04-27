|
27.04.2022 08:09:37
Cicor successfully completes the acquisition of SMT Elektronik GmbH
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Bronschhofen, April 27, 2022 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces today that the acquisition of SMT Elektronik GmbH located in Dresden (Germany) has been successfully completed. The closing of the transaction will take place today and will be financed by the existing credit facilities and the funds from the mandatory convertible bond (MCB) issued in January.
Cicor is taking a further step in the implementation of its communicated growth strategy. By integrating SMT Elektronik GmbH, founded in 1990, with its approximately 130 employees at the company's site in Dresden, Cicor is specifically expanding its Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) business in Germany and becoming an even more important provider in the largest market for sophisticated electronics in Europe. SMT Elektronik and the Cicor Company RHe Microsystems GmbH, located just a few minutes away, will be operated as a single organizational unit under the name "Cicor Deutschland" with immediate effect, which will result in considerable synergies.
Contact
Cicor Management AG
Media & Investor Relations
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 2,300 employees at twelve locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1336229
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1336229 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Cicor successfully completes the acquisition of SMT Elektronik GmbH (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Cicor schliesst die Übernahme der SMT Elektronik GmbH erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Cicor schafft neue echte Reserveaktien (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Cicor creates new true reserve shares (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Shareholders approve all proposals (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|Changes in the Board of Directors of Cicor Group - Denise Koopmans proposed as new Board member (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Cicor Gruppe - Denise Koopmans als neue Verwaltungsrätin vorgeschlagen (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cicor Technologies Ltd.
|47,75
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im vollem Gange: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag schlussendlich zu. Die US-Märkte notierten freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.