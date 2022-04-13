|
Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Shareholders approve all proposals
Bronschhofen, April 13, 2022 - At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) in Boudry NE, the shareholders approved all proposals.
The Annual General Meeting approved the 2021 annual report, annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and appropriation of the available earnings; it also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2021 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors' total remuneration for the next term of office, the remuneration elements for the Group Management for the following financial year as well as the Management Incentive Plan were approved. The amendments to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors decided before the Annual General Meeting to drop agenda item 9 (Amendments to the authorized share capital).
The Annual General Meeting elected Denise Koopmans as a new member of the Board of Directors and successor to Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli, who did not stand for re-election. The existing members Norma Corio and Konstantin Ryzhkov as well as Daniel Frutig, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, were re-elected. Daniel Frutig and Konstantin Ryzhkov were also re-elected as members of the remuneration committee.
Further, the independent proxy, Etude Athemis, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds and the auditors of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual General Assembly for a further year.
The Board of Directors expresses its sincere thanks to Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli for their long-standing commitment and sustainable contribution to the development of the Cicor Group. At the same time, the Board of Directors warmly welcomes the newly elected member Denise Koopmans.
