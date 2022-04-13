13.04.2022 07:00:56

Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Shareholders approve all proposals

Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Shareholders approve all proposals

Bronschhofen, April 13, 2022 - At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) in Boudry NE, the shareholders approved all proposals.

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2021 annual report, annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and appropriation of the available earnings; it also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2021 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors' total remuneration for the next term of office, the remuneration elements for the Group Management for the following financial year as well as the Management Incentive Plan were approved. The amendments to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors decided before the Annual General Meeting to drop agenda item 9 (Amendments to the authorized share capital).

The Annual General Meeting elected Denise Koopmans as a new member of the Board of Directors and successor to Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli, who did not stand for re-election. The existing members Norma Corio and Konstantin Ryzhkov as well as Daniel Frutig, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, were re-elected. Daniel Frutig and Konstantin Ryzhkov were also re-elected as members of the remuneration committee. 

Further, the independent proxy, Etude Athemis, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds and the auditors of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual General Assembly for a further year.

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere thanks to Andreas Dill and Erich Haefeli for their long-standing commitment and sustainable contribution to the development of the Cicor Group. At the same time, the Board of Directors warmly welcomes the newly elected member Denise Koopmans.

Contact

Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland

 

Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 2,200 employees at eleven locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.


