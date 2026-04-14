Cicor Technologies Aktie
WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190
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14.04.2026 07:00:37
Cicor wins important new customers in Q1 and expects organic sales momentum to build throughout 2026
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Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Bronschhofen, 14 April, 2026 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) recorded a strong order intake in the first quarter of 2026, in particular driven by the Aerospace & Defence (A&D) market. Net sales in the first quarter amounted to CHF 160.7 million, up 22.6% compared with CHF 131.1 million in the prior-year period. Order intake reached CHF 196.4 million, corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.22.
Cicor further strengthened its position in Aerospace & Defence (A&D) in the first quarter of 2026. The Group won two new A&D customers, including Kongsberg, and now counts the majority of the leading European defence suppliers among its customers. Additionally, Cicor France established a new long-term partnership in the railway infrastructure market. Initial orders with these new customers are expected in 2026, with sales contributions starting in 2027, expecting to exceed CHF 20 million annually. The new customer wins are a direct result of Cicor's unique position as the leading pan-European provider of sovereign manufacturing capabilities for critical markets. The order backlog continues to provide solid revenue visibility for the coming quarters and reflects sustained demand, particularly in Aerospace & Defence.
Net sales in the first quarter of 2026 grew by 22.6% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching CHF 160.7 million. Strong M&A growth of 33.4% was partially offset by organic decline of -6% and a negative FX impact of -4.8% due to the continued strengthening of the Swiss franc. Organic development was temporarily affected as well by constraints in the supply chain and component availability.
Supported by a positive book-to-bill ratio, the Group expects organic growth to return in 2026, with momentum building gradually and the main contribution expected in the second half. This development should be supported by timely customer call-offs, easing component availability constraints and the continued integration of the companies acquired in 2025.
Cicor confirms its guidance for 2026: Group sales are expected to reach between CHF 700 million and CHF 750 million and adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of CHF 70 million to CHF 80 million, under the assumption that the present geopolitical situation will not lead to significant negative effects on Cicor's core markets or the ability to deliver on its orderbook. Cicor also maintains an active M&A pipeline and continues to pursue acquisitions that strengthen its market position and support long-term profitable growth.
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 14 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2307216
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2307216 14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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