CIEE Bolsters Revenue of American Universities by Supporting Their International Students Unable to Travel to the U.S. This Fall

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. colleges and universities face unprecedented enrollment and financial challenges due to COVID-19, The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) is using its global network of study abroad locations in 20 countries to help schools retain international students unable to travel to the United States this academic year. During the fall 2020 semester, several U.S. colleges will support their international students by delivering in-person classes at CIEE sites in Shanghai, Seoul, and Berlin.

This teaching and learning model benefits students and schools alike. Students can prepare for a return to U.S. campuses and stay on track for their degree(s). At the same time, colleges can preserve critical tuition revenue during the global pandemic.

CIEE's large network of study abroad locations, complete with seasoned international educators, faculty, and student life staff, is able to support international students in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe. CIEE global staff can support the needs of first-year, returning, or graduate students from overseas who are unable to be on U.S. campuses in fall 2020 or spring 2021 due to travel or visa restrictions.

With over 70 years of international education experience, CIEE has successfully worked to create bespoke programs that meet individual university academic goals. Custom programs have been developed for Tulane University, Penn State University, Clark University, and MCPHS, among others.

CIEE's global academic infrastructure allows our partners to create a turn-key campus in one of over 30 cities around the world including Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Hyderabad, Sydney, Berlin, and London. CIEE's customized, cohort-based academic programs can consist of CIEE-taught courses and/or courses taught by our university partners, while CIEE delivers the on-site experience including facilities, local activities, and student support.

CIEE's highly experienced Health, Safety, and Security team works closely with the partner university in the design and delivery of the program to ensure it is aligned with the best practices for mitigating COVID-19 health risks.

"While we are sad that Tulane undergraduate students from China will be unable to be in New Orleans this fall, we hope that being able to take academic courses and co-curricular programs alongside other Tulane students through the Tulane Global program in Shanghai will prove to be a personally and academically fulfilling alternative," said Casey Love, interim associate dean of global education at Tulane.

"We're delighted we're able to help our university partners provide academic continuity for their international students during this unprecedented time," said M. Seamus Harreys, CIEE vice president for global enrollment. "In the face of the global pandemic, CIEE has adapted our programs and forged new paths to meet the needs of a changing world."

Any universities that would like to explore how CIEE can help them support their international students in spring 2020 and beyond are invited to reach out to CIEE's institutional relations team.

About the Council on International Educational Exchange

CIEE, the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. www.ciee.org.

