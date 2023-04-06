Ciena Backs Q2, FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, said that it reaffirmed guidance for its fiscal second quarter and full year 2023.

Looking ahead for second quarter 2023, the company still expects revenue to be in the range of $1.035 billion to $1.115 billion, adjusted gross margin of low 40s%, and adjusted operating expense of about $335 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.09 billion for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal year 2023, the company still projects revenue growth of 20% to 22%, adjusted gross margin of 42% to 44%, and adjusted operating expense of about $330 million per quarter for the remainder of the fiscal year.