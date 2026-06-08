CIENA Aktie

CIENA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LDA7 / ISIN: US1717793095

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08.06.2026 13:53:12

Ciena Corp Plans To Offer $2 Bln Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031 In Private Offering

(RTTNews) - Monday, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) announced its plan to offer $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private offering.

Additionally, the company intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes within 13 days beginning on, and including, the initial closing date of the Offering.

Ciena plans to use a portion of the proceeds to pay the net cost of the convertible note hedge transactions as well as repurchase up to $140 million of shares of the company's common stock.

Meanwhile, it intends to use approximately $1.14 billion of the remaining net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its term loan under its existing credit facility and pay related fees and expenses.

In the pre-market hours, CIEN is trading at $485.90, down 0.46 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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CIENA Corp. 424,20 -0,19% CIENA Corp.

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