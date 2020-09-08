CIFIT 2020's Country Guest Of Honour Philippines Teases New Multimarket Brand For International Investors

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Philippine delegation will open the prestigious Guest of Honour Pavilion at the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) today, ready to show China and the world its capabilities as a leading foreign direct investment destination for businesses ready to expand within Asia.

China and ASEAN investors attending the Fair will also experience the first unveiling of the Philippines' new international investment brand "Make It Happen In The Philippines" – the Philippines' first sustained and unified multi-sector, multi-market campaign designed to drive foreign investment leads.

Developed and tested among international investors in the biggest Asian economy, China, as well as among the world's largest consumer markets including the US and UK, the new investment brand and fully-integrated marketing campaign will become the Philippines' uniform corporate identity for foreign direct investment.

Promoting the market's resilience, adaptability and positive 'make it work' mindset, the 'Make It Happen In The Philippines' investment brand will be brought to life at CIFIT with bespoke content, marketing brochures and a selfie wall. Investors will be able to experience the new brand and the scale of the Philippines' economic growth success story by visiting www.philippines.business through monitors and laptops on the stand.

The Philippines' successful growth has been driven in part by its strength, capacity and capability in leading sectors including electronics manufacturing (valued at $37 billion in 2018), automotive, aerospace, IT and health, attracting a host of global businesses such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi, Lufthansa which are already established in market.

Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, Philippine Department of Trade & Industry (DTI) said: "We are delighted that the Organizing Committee of CIFIT has bestowed us with the unprecedented accolade of Guest of Honour for two consecutive years, a testament to our success as a leading foreign investment destination within the ASEAN marketplace.

He continues, "The Philippines continues to be a vital place to do business in the world and is recognized as one of Asia's leading economies and fastest-growing emerging markets. With the current health crisis affecting the world economy, we have acted swiftly with a range of incentives and measures to maintain ease of doing business and mitigating the impact of Covid-19 for businesses. We look forward to sharing our "Make It Happen" story and partnering with the world's investors at CIFIT 2020 and beyond."

Foreign direct investment plays an essential role in the Philippines' economy, bringing billions to its economy annually and creating vital jobs: Philippine FDI increased by 40 per cent in the three year period to 2019 in comparison to the previous three years.1 The "Make It Happen In The Philippines" investment brand and supporting promotional program highlights the adaptability of the Philippine mindset which is vital amid the global pandemic.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund both forecast a V-shaped recovery, rebounding as much as between 6.2 to 6.8 per cent – made possible by the market's competitive advantages such as a young and upbeat workforce, English proficiency and service-oriented work ethic as well as its strategic geolocation at the heart of Southeast Asia, its rapid development of IT parks and economic zones and its focus on sustainable economic development through infrastructure.

For more information on the 'Make It Happen In The Philippines' investment brand, investment activities and prospects in the Philippines, investors are invited to visit the new multilingual digital promotional platform and speak to the Board of Investments at www.philippines.business

About the Philippine Board of Investments:

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI), an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is the lead government agency responsible for the promotion of investments in the Philippines. Taking the lead in the promotion of investments, BOI assists Filipino and foreign investors to venture and prosper in desirable areas of economic activities. The BOI is a one-stop shop in doing business in the Philippines. To find out more about investment opportunities in the Philippines, visit www.philippines.business

