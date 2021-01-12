Cigna Announces Appointment of George Kurian to Board of Directors

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) today announced that George Kurian has been appointed to Cigna's Board of Directors. His appointment is effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Kurian currently serves as chief executive officer of NetApp, Inc., a cloud-led, data-centric, software company. Prior to joining NetApp in 2011, he served as vice president and general manager of Application Networking and Switching Technology at Cisco Systems. An engineer by training, Mr. Kurian has also previously held product strategy and consulting roles at Akamai Technologies, McKinsey & Company and Oracle Corporation.

"With a wealth of product development, business leadership and customer engagement expertise, George brings a valuable perspective to Cigna's Board of Directors as we execute on our strategic priorities to take on the greatest challenges in health care today," said Isaiah Harris Jr., Cigna Chairman of the Board.

"We are pleased to welcome George as a new independent director to the Cigna Board," said David M. Cordani, Cigna president and chief executive officer. "His deep experience in innovative, high-technology global businesses will be invaluable to Cigna as we continue to grow our business and transform the healthcare experience for customers, clients, providers and all of those we serve."

