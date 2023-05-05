|
05.05.2023 12:06:22
Cigna Corp. Q1 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.27 billion, or $4.24 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $3.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $5.41 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $46.48 billion from $44.11 billion last year.
Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.24 vs. $3.73 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $46.48 Bln vs. $44.11 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.70 Full year revenue guidance: $188,000 Mln
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!