Cigna Corp. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.27 billion, or $4.24 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $3.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $5.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $46.48 billion from $44.11 billion last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.70 Full year revenue guidance: $188,000 Mln