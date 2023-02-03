Cigna Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $3.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 billion or $4.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $45.74 billion from $45.68 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.17 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.83 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.86 -Revenue (Q4): $45.74 Bln vs. $45.68 Bln last year.