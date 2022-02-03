03.02.2022 12:54:14

Cigna Corp. Sees FY22 Results Below Market

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) said, for fiscal 2022, the company projects: adjusted income from operations per share of at least $22.40; and adjusted revenues of at least $177.0 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $22.49 on revenue of $181.51 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted income from operations per share increased to $4.77 from $3.51, prior year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted income from operations was $1.57 billion compared to $1.27 billion, last year.

Shareholders' net income declined to $1.12 billion or $3.39 per share from $4.14 billion or $11.45 per share,

Fourth quarter adjusted revenues increased to $45.68 billion from $41.67 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $43.88 billion in revenue.

Shares of Cigna Corp. were down 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cigna Corpmehr Nachrichten