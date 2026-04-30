Cigna Group Lifts FY26 Adj. Profit View After Q1 Results Rise - Update

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Cigna Group (CI), while reporting higher profit and revenues in its first quarter, on Thursday raised fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted income from operations, reflecting growth across its diversified portfolio of businesses.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $30.35 per share. The company previously expected adjusted income from operations of at least $7.950 billion or $30.25 per share.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted income from operations was $8.014 billion or $29.84 per share.

In its first quarter, Cigna's shareholders' net income was $1.65 billion or $6.26 per share, compared to $1.32 billion or $4.85 per share lat year, reflecting growth across the enterprise.

Adjusted income from operations for first quarter was $2.06 billion or $7.79 per share, compared to $1.84 billion or $6.74 per share a year ago.

The company noted that there was a 12 percent year-over-year increase in adjusted income from operations, driven by higher contributions primarily from Cigna Healthcare, as well as Evernorth Health Services.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6 percent to $68.494 billion from $65.502 billion last year, primarily driven by growth in Evernorth Health Services, partially offset by the impact of the HCSC transaction.

Adjusted Revenues were $68.517 billion, up from last year's $65.452 billion.

Total customer relationships as of March 31, 2026 was 185.47 million, higher than 182.21 million last year. Total pharmacy customers dropped from last year to 121.02 million, while total medical customers increased to 18.33 million.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $290.00, down 0.85 percent.

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